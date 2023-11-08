Indianapolis Moms: Tips and tricks for managing holiday stress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, but the time of holidays can also be filled with the most stress.

Indianapolis Moms contributor Kait Baumgartner joined News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday to discuss some tips and tricks for managing the holiday stress over the next couple of months.

Here is some of her advice:

1. Be realistic: The holidays don’t have to be perfect or just like last year. As families change and grow, traditions often change, too. Choose a few to keep, and be open to creating new ones.

For example, if your parents have retired and moved away, find new ways to celebrate together, such as sharing pictures, emails, or videos. Be understanding if others get upset or distressed when things change. Chances are they’re feeling the effects of holiday stress and depression, too.

2. Plan ahead and communicate: Set aside specific days for shopping, cooking, visiting friends, and other activities. Plan your time with each side of the family, travel schedules, and intentions on gift giving and receiving in advance. Communicate these plans from a place of love and with plenty of lead time.

3. Just say no: Saying yes when you should say no can leave you feeling resentful and overwhelmed. Saying yes and then backing out can leave you feeling guilty and embarrassed. Friends, family, and colleagues may struggle to understand if you can’t participate in every project or activity.

This is a tough fact of this hectic time of year, but honesty is the best, and least disappointing, policy to help you manage your holiday stress.

4. Reach out. If you feel lonely or isolated, seek community. Visit a new church, take a class, volunteer, or simply get out of the house and enjoy the sights and sounds of the season. These are all good (and inexpensive) ways to lift your spirits, broaden your friendships, and find companionship and support.

4. Address practical concerns: Are you taking care of yourself? Get outside and go for a brisk walk, drink more water, do things in moderation! Make sure you are giving yourself time too – how much time have you allowed yourself to relax and slow down?

