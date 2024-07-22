Indianapolis Monthly debuts new foodie event: Global Eats

Indianapolis Monthly magazine is starting a new food event called Global Eats on July 29 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield.

This exciting event will show off foods from around the world, with many local Indianapolis restaurants taking part, including the well-known Pinoy Garden Café from Bloomington.

Chris Manansala of Pinoy Garden Café and Andrea Ratcliff, Editor-in-Chief of Indianapolis Monthly, joined us to talk about the inspiration behind Global Eats, the types of food that will be featured, and why this event is a must-attend for food lovers.

People who come can enjoy many international dishes. One of the special guests was Chris Manansala, who had started Pinoy Garden Café.

Chris’s café, which opened two years ago, makes tasty Filipino food like Pork Belly Trio, Chicken Lumpia, Spring Pork Rolls, Adobo Rice Trio, and Pancit Stir Fry Noodles with veggies. Guests can also try a popular Filipino dessert, Halo-Halo Overload, made with crushed ice, creamy milk, ube jam, flan, sweetened bananas, sweetened jackfruit, coconut strips, and coconut jellies.

There will also be music from around the world and a special whiskey and bourbon tasting by West Fork Whiskey Co. People can vote for their favorite food of the night and take photos at the “Where in the World” photo booth.

Participating Restaurants Include:

Angelo’s Italian Market

Arepas Indy

Best of Umbria

Chapati Beta

Che Chori

Chin Brothers

Paradise Mx

Salamat Cookies!

The Little India Restaurant

Pinoy Garden Café + more!

Indy Monthly loves to celebrate the city’s diverse dining options. They created Global Eats to bring people together to enjoy the international flavors available in Indy.

For those who can’t come to the event, the current Global Eats issue of Indianapolis Monthly highlights the city’s amazing global restaurants. For those who can attend, VIP admission includes early entry at 5 p.m., two drink tickets, and unlimited food.

General admission includes one drink ticket and unlimited food. Every ticket holder will get a free one-year subscription to Indianapolis Monthly. All attendees must be 21 or older.

Some of the event proceeds will go to Second Helpings, a group in Central Indiana fighting hunger.

Global Eats is presented by West Fork Whiskey, with support from Napleton, Tito’s, The National Bank of Indianapolis, Hi & Mighty, and Joseph’s Imports.

Tickets cost between $50 and $70 per person and must be bought online in advance at indianapolismonthly.com/globaleats.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy global flavors right here in Indianapolis!