New Indianapolis Monthly issue provides tips for decluttering and disposing of unwanted items

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The new January issue of Indianapolis Monthly magazine contains a room-by-room guide to clearing clutter and getting rid of unwanted belongings, including where and how to donate, dispose of or recycle things you’re purging.

On Thursday, Andrea Ratcliff, editor-in-chief of Indy Monthly and organizing and decluttering expert Maria Baer, founder and owner of The Baer Minimalist, joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to share some home freshening tips and tricks.

From your bathroom, kitchen, living areas, garage, attic and more, a good purging and organizing of your home and living spaces can do wonders for your mental health.

In this month’s issue of Indy Monthly magazine, you’ll get ideas of what to donate, dispose of, or recycle anything in your home that may no longer be useful, including:

Bathroom: health equipment, hot hair tools, makeup, medications, perfume, toiletries, towels, mascara wands

Kitchen: appliances, batteries, cleaning supplies, cookware, dishes/drinking glasses/mugs/cutlery, eclipse glasses, food (both human and pet grade), small appliances and kitchen tools, tablecloths

Main living area: antique furniture and collectibles, art, cameras, craft supplies, crayons, curtains and drapes, furniture, lamps, mirrors, music and movies, pet supplies, rugs, vases, sewing supplies, stereos and turntables, TVs, video game consoles

Garage: air conditioners, bicycles, camping equipment, car batteries, coolers, dog houses and crates, exercise equipment, fire extinguishers, folding tables and chairs, gardening tools, holiday decorations, lawn mowers, packing material, paint and varnishes, snow blowers, straw bales, tools, wood doors/windows/flooring

Office: books and audiobooks, computers, DVD players, eyeglasses, filing cabinets, hearing aids, magazines, miscellaneous supplies, old paperwork, paperweights, phones, greeting cards

Attic: baby gear, backpacks and tote bags, beanbags/child-size chairs, board games and puzzles, Boy Scout uniforms and paraphernalia, cribs and toddler beds, game tables, luggage, medals, musical instruments, pianos, old photos, prom gowns, school uniforms, space heaters, old clothing, sports equipment, swim goggles, toys, wedding gowns, wheelchairs, furs

Bedroom and clothing: bedding, mattresses, bras, casual and professional clothing, formal wear, shoes, jewelry and watches

PRO tips from Maria:

START WITH CATEGORIES

If you are feeling compelled to organize, start with categories that take up a lot of physical space but don’t necessarily have emotional ties to them (think kitchen items, toiletries and linens).

FILL A DONATION BIN

Keep a donation bin in a central location of your home or garage (and try not to pull items back out once they go in). Toss items in until the bin reaches capacity and then tackle your donations. There are several one stop shops in the city, but what I love so much about this article is that it showcase ALL of the organizations who have great (and specific) needs.

KEEP A “TOX” DROP BIN

Consider keeping a tox drop bin in your garage for things like tech, batteries, nail polish and even perfume.

WHAT’S YOUR WHY?

Understand what makes an item worthy of being donated versus recycled or even tossed. The bar really should be, “would I sell or give this to my best friend?” A broken crockpot, stained pair of pants or old technology likely wouldn’t (or shouldn’t) make the cut.

HIGHLIGHT (DON’T HOARD) THE PAST

There are ways to honor the past without storing tons and tons of items – consider using one of your heirloom teacups to hold jewelry in your closet or frame a plate (or two) in your dining room. Highlighting a piece from a collection may also feel like you’ve given yourself permission to let the rest go.

EVALUATE EMOTIONAL TIES

How do your things make you feel? If you feel bogged down, consider taking some time to declutter a space or two. Our concept of Donate + Do Good has helped many people bless organizations, while also freeing up their physical space for more living.

DO YOU REALLY NEED IT?

Think twice before purchasing new items – long-term do you have the space to store the item, and will it serve a purpose in your home?

Be sure to check out the latest issue of Indy Monthly for even more tips from Maria along with a slew of local places and charities that would happily take your unwanted items off your hands.