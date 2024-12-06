Behind the Bricks: The story behind the Speedway’s not-so-fast cars

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Race cars are not the only four-wheeled stars at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This week’s edition of the Behind the Bricks podcast explains why, with a comprehensive look at the fleet of passenger cars, trucks, trailers, SUV’s and more that serve as the workhorses for the venue’s fast-paced events.

IMS social media specialist Zach Horrall joined WISH-TV’s Daybreak to explain the inspiration for the new podcast.

“People are driving around Indianapolis and Central Indiana all the time, and they see these IMS-branded cars, and they’re like, ‘What’s that car? Who’s driving?’ I mean, even I do it, and I work there,” he said. “I wanted to tell this story and kind of help people understand what those cars are and why they’re there.”

The show takes viewers and listeners from the Yard of Bricks to the track’s own full-time garages, where mechanics keeps everything running well and looking good, now matter what the vehicle’s future holds.

“Some of those vehicles go back into the dealerships to be sold,” said Dan Skiver, IMS senior director of event operations. “We have our own mechanics and detail people here that manage our fleet and help us keep those vehicles up to standard.”

There are also vehicles that are destined for life entirely spent at the track. One example: the jets that dry the track when it rains. They are much older than most fans would expect.

Fleet pickup and jet dryer trailer working on a rainy race day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

(Provided Photo/Behind the Bricks/IMS Productions)

“Some of those jet engines are 60, 70 years old,” IMS President Doug Boles said.

“We have to take care of those, make sure they run! Wouldn’t be good if they failed on a rain day,” Marc Juillerat, the track’s truck and equipment supervisor, added.

Juillerat and Boles also share a candid moment during the podcast, when Boles asks Jullierat about the difference between his past professional life working for an automotive dealership and his current gig overseeing the IMS fleet.

Juillerat answers without hesitation, “This one’s a lot more fun!”

Listen to the Behind the Bricks podcast “on the go” through the All Indiana Podcast Network.