Indianapolis named one of top cities in U.S. for sober living

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new survey ranks Indianapolis as one of the best cities in the country for sober living.

Researchers at diabetes.org looked at data points in three categories.

The first category was temptation which is a measure of the city’s alcohol consumption, the percentage of residents who drink alcohol in excess and the ratio of bars to people.

The second category was sobriety infrastructure. This includes the number of recovery homes, rehab centers and AA locations in the city. Lastly, researchers looked at the community which was defined as the number of parks and nonprofits in Indianapolis as well as the percentage of people who volunteer.

Out of 100 cities, Indianapolis came in at number 5.