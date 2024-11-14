Indy Opera kicks off 50th anniversary season with ‘The Barber of Seville’

The Indianapolis Opera is opening its 50th anniversary season with “The Barber of Seville,” a timeless comedic opera, at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre in Carmel from November 15 to 17. The performance promises a mix of classical opera and lighthearted fun, appealing to both opera enthusiasts and newcomers.

This marks the opera company’s eighth season partnering with the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts. David Starkey, a representative from the Indianapolis Opera, highlighted the organization’s dedication to blending classical artistry with contemporary accessibility. “We stay true to the art form of opera but incorporate elements that make it more appealing and welcoming to modern audiences,” he said.

A Lighthearted Opera Experience

Set in Seville, the opera follows Count Almaviva, played by Gavin Hughes, as he schemes to win over Rosina without relying on his wealth and status. “It’s the typical trope of the guy with a lot of money and power who wants to be loved for who he is,” Hughes explained. “He teams up with Figaro, and together, they come up with ploys to win her affection. But, of course, you’ll have to see how it all unfolds.”

The production pays homage to classic cartoon interpretations of opera, like those seen in Looney Tunes, while maintaining the integrity of the original art form. “It’s serious opera, but it’s also fun,” Starkey said.

An Accessible Approach to Opera

Indianapolis Opera continues to focus on making opera accessible to all audiences, regardless of their familiarity with the genre. “If you’ve never been to an opera before, this is the perfect time to go,” Starkey said. “You don’t have to go with anyone. You’ll meet new friends, see a fantastic show, and feel welcome.”

The company’s mission includes bringing the classics to new generations and ensuring every performance feels inclusive.

Event Details and Tickets

Performances run Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at indyopera.org or through the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts box office.

“This is a great opportunity to enjoy a lighthearted opera before the holiday season kicks into full gear,” Starkey said.

Why Attend?

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of opera or new to the genre, “The Barber of Seville” offers an engaging experience filled with comedy, music, and timeless storytelling. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy an operatic classic as Indianapolis Opera celebrates five decades of artistry and community.