Indianapolis Opera brings Puccini’s ‘Tosca’ to Tarkington Theatre

by: Tierra Carpenter
November brings with it the Indianapolis Opera production of Puccini’s Tosca, featuring world-renowned Indianapolis-born soprano Angela Brown.

She leads a cast of highly acclaimed artists at the Tarkington Theater.

The opera takes place in 1800s Rome and tells a passionate love story told through sweeping music and romantic orchestration.

Cast members Dalton Woody and Italian-American soprano Anna Mandina joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from the show and to give a preview performance.

