Indianapolis police looking for officers to join force

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking to hire more officers to join the force.

Lt. Ida Williams joined News 8 Thursday to discuss the current opportunities available within the department.

The next recruiting class begins Oct. 1. Applications are still being accepted.

The hiring process is competitive. Officers must complete a written exam, pass a physical ability test, complete background checks and attend a 24-week training academy. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 36.

For more information, visit indy.gov/eGov/City/DPS/IMPD/Pages/home.aspx.