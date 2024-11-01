Very punny: IMPD leans on lyrics in Taylor Swift safety message

IMPD officers dance to 'Shake It Off" on the steps of Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis police borrowed some song titles from Taylor Swift when sharing weekend safety tips. (IMPD Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the closing sprint to the Taylor Swift concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department may have just topped all of central Indiana’s headline writers and reporters in puns-per-page.

A new IMPD video leans heavily into ‘Dad joke’ territory, repurposing Swift’s lyrics and titles in a series of safety tips.

The video features several officers on the steps, sidewalks, and streets surrounding the Stadium. As they make serious points, they also show some serious fandom, weaving Swifts words into police wisdom.

From IMPD’s own description of the video:

Be a Mastermind and Plan Ahead – Know your route and parking situation. Don’t park in restricted zones unless you want a “Blank Space” where your car used to be.

The video ends with six officers in full uniform doing a a dance-off to Swift’s mega-hit Shake it Off on the steps to Lucas Oil Stadium.