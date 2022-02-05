News

Indianapolis property owners can be fined $50 for not shoveling snow from sidewalks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Neighbors are helping neighbors clear sidewalks of snow and assuring their communities stay safe.

“We look out for one another, and so they’re a little older than I am, so I go out and help them as much as I can,” Kelvin Campbell said.

On Friday, snowplows began clearing neighborhood streets to make it easier for people to get in and around the city.

By law, homeowners and businesses are responsible for keeping their sidewalks clear of snow and ice. If the snow isn’t removed, property owners could be fined $50, unless the snow was thrown on the sidewalk by a snowplow. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) website lists snow removal.

“Just that teamwork aspect of we do need the roads plowed and that is going to pose other challenges, but if the roads aren’t plowed, we’re definitely in a worse situation,” Rachel Zajac said.

Some people say their side streets hadn’t been plowed by Friday afternoon, and they’re hoping the city will take steps to address the issue. They say last year it took a little less than a week for the city to clear their side streets.

“With DPW … just that they understand our needs, and I know they’re trying to do the best that they can, but I think, again, last year we felt very ignored,” Molly Kruger said.

They’re also asking the city not to forget the smaller neighborhoods.

“It could be a little bit better, but I understand you have to take care of the main thoroughfares and what not, but sometimes you’ve got to be like, ‘Hey, look out for the small guy,'” Campbell said.

City officials say if you’re unable to clear snow, you can call 211, a free service for Hoosiers to find local resources they need.