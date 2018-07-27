Indianapolis Public Library unveils digital archive of IPS history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of images and documents covering more than 150 years of the history of Indianapolis Public Schools were released on Friday as part of the Indianapolis Public Library’s Digital Indy collection.

The materials, which date back to 1853, include newsletters, yearbooks, board meeting minutes and scrapbooks and staff biographies, as well as photos of students and school staff.

Among the collection are more than 10,000 issues of Shortridge High School’s Daily Echo newspaper, where former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar and author Kurt Vonnegut Jr. both wrote and served as editors.

The project was completed with the help of a $1.8 million grant from Lilly Endowment.

Click here to see the digital archive.