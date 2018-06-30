Indianapolis Public Schools appoints 5 new principals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Public Schools Board on Thursday approved appointments of five longtime district educators to serve in new positions as principals.

They will begin their new roles July.

Here is information on the appointments from IPS:

Corye Franklin has been named the new principal of Arsenal Technical High School. Franklin most recently served as principal of IPS William Penn School 49, IPS’s largest elementary school where he lead his team in raising standardized test scores and the school’s letter grade from a D to a B. Franklin has worked in the district seven years and believes every student deserves high-quality instruction through authentic learning experiences.

Michelle Brittain-Watts has been named the new principal of Arlington Middle School. Brittain-Watts most recently served as principal of Northwest High School. Brittain-Watts has worked in various leadership roles in IPS for nearly 20 years. She looks forward to helping students and teachers perform at their highest level to build and multiply productivity for the educational environment.

Stacy Coleman has been named the new principal of Henry W. Longfellow STEM/Medical Middle School 28. Coleman most recently served as principal of William McKinley Elementary School 39 where she improved overall academic performance on the ISTEP standardized state test by 13 percent. Coleman has worked in IPS for nearly five years serving in administrative roles and placed an emphasis on identifying culturally responsive strategies to use in the classroom to decrease racial inequities in discipline.

Deana Harger-Perry has been named the new principal of William McKinley Elementary School 39. She most recently served as an instructional coach at Eleanor Skillen Elementary School 34 where she implemented curricular programs, supported teachers and used data to drive instruction and motivate students. Harger-Perry has worked in the school district for more than 20 years. She believes in order for each child to reach their full potential, all members of the school community must nurture positive relationships, make learning relevant, set high expectations and ensure equitable practices.

J. Phil Shults has been named the new principal of Northwest Middle School. Shults most recently served as the interim principal of Broad Ripple High School and now he will usher in a newly designed model for Northwest Middle School. Shults has worked as a teacher and administrator in IPS for 13 years. He believes in educating the whole child and focusing on the social, emotional and academic growth of each student.