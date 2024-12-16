Overnight violence in Indianapolis leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three shootings in a six-hour span overnight left one person dead and three others injured, Indianapolis police said Monday.

Fatal shooting on Corinthian Court

Around 12:30 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting at the Parkhaven Apartments on Corinthian Court. That’s near East 21st Street and North Franklin Road on the city’s east side.

Officers arrived and found one person fatally shot. IMPD did not provide any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

2 shot in possible drive-by on Sawyer Street

Two female victims were found shot around 2:20 a.m. Monday at a home the 4000 block of Sawyer Street. That’s a neighborhood just off of 40th Street, south of the intersection of 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue on the city’s east side.

Both victims were stable when transported to a local hospital.

Officers at the scene told News 8 that it looked like someone fired shots into the side of the home and numerous shell casings were found at the scene.

IMPD did not provide any information about the victims or on any possible suspects.

1 person shot on Rural Street

IMPD officers found one person shot around 11 p.m. Sunday on Rural Street near the intersection of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.

The victim was stable when transported to a hospital.

Police did not say what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.