Multiple shootings in Indianapolis leave one dead, several injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Violence across the city of Indianapolis Saturday into Sunday led to multiple shootings that left one dead and several injured.

Since Saturday afternoon, there’s been at least eight people shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Of the shootings, only one was fatal. Two others were critically injured, while the other victims were in stable condition. Four of the shootings happened on the west and southwest sides of town.

The first shooting happened at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, when two people were found shot at a gas station in the 10000 block of West 42nd Street. That’s on the far east side near Lawrence. Both were in stable condition.

Another person was fatally shot around 6 p.m. in the 3800 block of Michigan Street. Officers say they don’t know what led to the shooting. This incident was followed by a shooting that left a man critically injured in the 1000 block of Denison Street.

The violence continued over into early Sunday morning, when IMPD officers were called to the 6000 block of West Lake South Drive to investigate a stolen vehicle incident.

While on the scene, police heard shots in the area and saw a vehicle approaching them at high speeds.

That’s when officers located a woman inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Officers recovered the stolen vehicle, but didn’t say if the woman was connected to that incident. No suspect has been detained for either shooting or vehicle theft at this time.

Ofc. Drew Brown, a public information officer with IMPD, described the night as tragic.

“Any act of violence in the city is a tragic one. Anytime that there’s a loss of life, that’s a family that’s torn apart, that’s a family that’s getting a knock on their door that nobody wants to hear. Our detectives are going to be working hard to try and determine what led up to that,” Brown said.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

