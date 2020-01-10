Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra names concertmaster

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The co-leader of the London Philharmonic Orchestra will be the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s next concertmaster. Violinist Kevin Lin will begin the position effective at the start of the 2020-2021 season.

“I am very happy for the ISO,” said Music Director Krzysztof Urbanski. “We have seen many great violinists over the past two seasons in this search, but from Kevin’s first visit to Indianapolis, I was impressed by his talent and musicianship. He will be a great leader for this wonderful orchestra and I’m delighted that he has accepted the position.”

The New York native has performed as a soloist and recitalist in Canada, United Kingdom, South Korea and Taiwan, along with several performances in the U.S. Lin has also been guest concertmaster of the Cincinnati, Houston and Pittsburgh Symphonies, London Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

“I’m extremely excited and honored to join the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra,” said Lin. “It’s been a pleasure getting to know the musicians and the community of the ISO. I look forward to many memorable years of music making!”

Lin will serve as guest ISO concertmaster for two weekends this month, January 10-11 and 17-18 as the ISO begins a year-long celebration of Beethoven. He will also return in the spring for two more weekends as guest concertmaster, from May 28-31 and June 5-6.