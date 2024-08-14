Indianapolis to host 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after missing a 3-point shot against the Connecticut Sun during the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another year, another massive sport win for Indianapolis. ESPN is reporting that the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be held in Indianapolis.

ESPN says the announcement will come later this week.

Indiana Fever popularity is at an all-time high thanks to this year’s number one overall pick Caitlin Clark. The Fever lead the league in attendance and have experienced massive numbers in both fans at games and in broadcasts.

The city is coming off huge successes around the 2024 NBA All-Star game. The city will also host the 2026 men’s NCAA basketball Final Four and the 2028 Women’s Final Four.

The Indiana Fever resume play after the Olympic break Friday.