News

Indianapolis Urban League celebrations equal opportunity in fundraiser luncheon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fundraising efforts brought out 1,000 people to the annual Indianapolis Urban League Equal Opportunity Luncheon on Wednesday.

The agency over the last two years has ramped up its work to serve the community.

The nonprofit Indianapolis Urban League was founded in the 1965 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan, interracial community-based social service and civil rights organization. The local affiliate is one of over 90 affiliates of the National Urban League.

In the last year, the Indianapolis nonprofit has helped 54,000 Hoosiers with its programs as families continued to grapple with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it’s important to spotlight people who were helping them do this work and young people working to make a difference.

Sprinkled into the audience were people who’ve helped keep the Indianapolis Urban League for 50 years, and volunteership and financial support, representatives say, have taken them a long way.

Tony Mason, president of Indianapolis Urban League, said, “We want the community to know that the important part of our work and thanks for the support and generosity of not only our corporate sponsors and local foundations, but by individuals from the community we’re able to help thousands of people.”

The 19th annual Equal Opportunity Luncheon fundraiser served duel purposes: An awards ceremony and a chance to recognize people for their contributions and to recognize winners of $1,000 scholarships.

Mason says, like many other nonprofits, the last two years created a crash course in adapting. “We were part of the discussions that led to the IndyRent program, and so we along with 12 or 13 other neighborhood community centers worked with the city of Indianapolis, and we’ve administered over $100 million worth of emergency rent assistance to the community.”

While the world changed during the pandemic that began in March 2020, the need for support only grew; 54,000 Hoosiers and families and children were served under the many programs ranging from food distribution, COVID testing and vaccinations, backpack giveaways, health events, and workforce development.

Dorresa Holland, who supports with workforce development, said, “It’s the pandemic. It definitely has grown more. And during the pandemic, they also offer online courses and virtual. So, you were able to still do the New Beginnings Program,” which helps adults transition from public assistance, incarceration, unemployment or underemployment to self-sufficiency earning a livable wage.

The luncheon’s keynote speaker, James Johnson, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, focused on the demographic changes Americans can expect to see nationwide and the value in building diversity equity in all places, specifically work spaces.

“The key to our survival and being able to thrive and prosper in a hypercompetitive global economy is to effectively manage talent,” Johnson said. “And talent is becoming increasingly more diverse and so these issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion are central and core to creating a society where equity an equal opportunity are the order of the day.”

The reporter of this story was the emcee for the Indianapolis Urban League Equal Opportunity Luncheon.