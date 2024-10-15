Indianapolis Urban League gives away laptops

INDIANAPOLI S(WISH) — In a significant effort to address the digital divide, nearly 250 families in Indianapolis received free laptops and backpacks filled with school supplies on Wednesday, thanks to a collaboration between AT&T, Human-I-T, and the Indianapolis Urban League. This initiative is part of AT&T’s Connected Learning program.

Tony Mason, President & CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League, expressed gratitude for the partnership, stating in a press release: “We appreciate the opportunity to embark on this collaboration with AT&T, a longtime supporter, in transforming lives for multiple generations through ownership of a laptop.”

Mason emphasized that personal laptops equipped with Microsoft Office will enhance digital literacy for both youth and adults, providing crucial access to online job applications, educational resources, healthcare services, and more.

The distribution event took place at the Indianapolis Urban League, which serves as an AT&T Connected Learning Center. Families will get refurbished laptops alongside backpacks filled with essential school supplies. It’s part of a broader national campaign aiming to provide 20,000 students across the country with similar resources this fall.

“These laptops will be a game-changer for these Indianapolis families,” Bill Soards, president of AT&T Indiana, said in a release. “Connectivity is key to opportunity, yet millions of Americans still lack access to technology or high-speed internet. We’re excited to help connect these families to new opportunities in our digital world, thanks to our collaboration with Human-I-T and the Indianapolis Urban League.”

Mason noted that this initiative builds on last year’s efforts, which included the rebuilding of the Urban League’s lab, now a Connected Learning Center sponsored by AT&T.

In Indiana, approximately 13% of households lack internet access or connected devices necessary for full participation in today’s online environment. The provision of these laptops will empower recipients to search for jobs, receive telehealth services, connect with family, and develop essential skills for success.

According to their website, “The Indianapolis Urban League is dedicated to empowering African Americans and disadvantaged individuals to achieve social and economic equality.” For nearly 60 years, it has provided educational programs, workforce training, and advocacy in various areas, including health and housing, to enhance the quality of life in the community.