Indianapolis Walk to End Alzheimer’s reaches $1 million before fundraising event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alzheimer’s advocates hit the track this weekend to fundraise and raise awareness for the disease.

The Indianapolis Walk to End Alzheimer’s took on Carroll Stadium at IUPUI Saturday morning. According to organizers at the Alzheimer’s Association, participants raised $1 million before the event started.

It makes it the first walk in the country this year to reach the milestone. Last year, the Indy event raised $1.13 million and was the 6th largest fundraiser in the country.

Executive Director for the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Natalie Sutton says they hope to surpass last year’s numbers with this year’s walk.

“Those dollars are a reflection on our community,” Sutton said. “Indianapolis is a nationwide leader in the fight against this disease and our community cares deeply about the mission of the association.”

The money raised helps fund research, care, and support for those who have been affected by the disease.

New for the walk this year was the Tribute wall located on the track. People were able to share pictures and names of their loved ones impacted by the disease.

Chair of this year’s walk, Jeff Smith, says his father-in-law recently passed away due to dementia. Smith’s team raised $100,000 for the disease this year. He says his favorite part of the event is hearing people’s stories.

“Everyone here has a connection,” Smith said. “I think we’re going to do this for our kids. This is an illness that has devastating impacts and people know we got to get involved now and we can make the next generation better off.”