Indianapolis Women’s Chorus to kick off season with concert on unity and hope

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Women’s Chorus will kick off its new season with a powerful concert themed The World We Share: United in Purpose, set for later this month. The concert aims to inspire the community to take action toward building a brighter future, emphasizing the importance of both listening and raising one’s voice.

“Everyone has a part to play in the kind of world we want to live in,” said Meagan Johnson, the chorus’s artistic director. “Sometimes that part is to listen, and sometimes it’s to speak out. This concert is all about the ways we can help create the world and community we all want to be a part of.”

The performance will feature a variety of music, including two songs from country music icon Dolly Parton. “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” from Parton’s 1970s catalog, and “World on Fire,” a track from her 2023 album, will both be included.

“We’re excited to showcase these timeless songs,” Johnson said. “Dolly Parton’s music has always been about hope and resilience, which fits perfectly with the theme of our concert.”

In addition to Parton’s hits, the concert will feature “A Beautiful Noise,” a collaboration between Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile. The program also includes newly composed classical music, reflecting a broad range of styles and voices that convey hope and encouragement.

To give viewers a sneak peek, Johnson and the chorus performed a portion of “Hope Lingers On” live on WISH-TV’s Daybreak.

The concert will take place at the Warren Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m., right before Thanksgiving.

Tickets are available for purchase, with prices ranging from $25 in advance to $30 at the door. There are also options for student pricing and a “name your own price” tier.

“We’re thrilled to bring this diverse and powerful music to the Indianapolis community,” Johnson said. “We hope everyone can join us for what promises to be a truly uplifting experience.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.