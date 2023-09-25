Search
Indianapolis Zoo throws party for Rocky the orangutan’s birthday

Rocky, the Indianapolis Zoo's "charismatic" orangutan, celebrated his 19th birthday with a party thrown by his zookeeper friends. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rockstar at the Indianapolis Zoo celebrated his 19th birthday on Monday.

Rocky, the zoo’s “charismatic” orangutan, celebrated his special day with a party thrown by his zookeeper friends.

“Our amazing Keepers gave him a special party, complete with his favorite treats: whipped cream stars (because he’s a star,) a birthday banner, and a ‘jello’ cake,” the zoo wrote in a social media post.

Rocky can be found hanging around with other orangutans at the zoo’s Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center.

