Indiana’s average gas price hits new record high Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s average gas price hit a new record high Wednesday morning, according to GasBuddy.

As of 6 a.m., the statewide average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $5.243 per gallon, data from GasBuddy showed.

That’s up nearly five cents from Tuesday, almost 50 cents since last Wednesday, more than a dollar higher than last month, and nearly $2.20 more than the average price in June 2021.

The average price per gallon at stations in Indianapolis was $5.25, a penny higher than the statewide average.

Gas prices in northern Indiana near Lake Michigan were even higher Wednesday morning. The highest gas prices in the state were in Porter County, where the average price was $5.55 per gallon.

The nationwide average at 6 a.m. was $4.95 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Hoosier drivers should not expect relief from high gas prices any time soon. Investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts gas prices will spike this summer, with crude oil prices averaging $140 per barrel between July and September, up from previous predictions of $125 per barrel.

Goldman Sachs says oil prices have to rise in order to encourage production and normalize low inventory levels.