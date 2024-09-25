Indiana’s singing janitor Richard Goodall wins ‘America’s Got Talent’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana janitor Richard Goodall, who earned one of Heidi Klum’s golden buzzers, was declared the season 19 winner of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday.
Goodall walked away with the title and the grand prize of $1 million. He also revealed that he had recently gotten married to his partner, Ang.
Goodall performed Journey’s 1981 hit ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ with members of the band before he was announced as the winner.
