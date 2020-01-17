INDOT creates questionnaire for Rockville Road project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation wants you to fill out a questionnaire to help identify issues and priorities facing Rockville Road.

INDOT said some issues are safety and congestion.

An overview of the project, questionnaire responses and other information will be shared at a meeting to be scheduled for spring.

INDOT is considering doing work to nearly 3 miles of U.S. 36/Rockville Road in Marion County between Raceway Road and I-465.

Construction work is expected to begin no earlier than 2023.

Mallory Duncan with INDOT told News 8 the questionnaire will be online for one month. To fill out the INDOT’s questionnaire, click here.