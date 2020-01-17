News

INDOT creates questionnaire for Rockville Road project

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation wants you to fill out a questionnaire to help identify issues and priorities facing Rockville Road.

INDOT said some issues are safety and congestion.

An overview of the project, questionnaire responses and other information will be shared at a meeting to be scheduled for spring.

INDOT is considering doing work to nearly 3 miles of U.S. 36/Rockville Road in Marion County between Raceway Road and I-465.

Construction work is expected to begin no earlier than 2023.

Mallory Duncan with INDOT told News 8 the questionnaire will be online for one month. To fill out the INDOT’s questionnaire, click here.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NEWS STORIES

Impeachment trial: Senate debate over McConnell resolution expected to begin Tuesday

by: Ted Barrett, Phil Mattingly, Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb, CNN /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation wants you to fill out a questionnaire to help identify issues and priorities facing Rockville Road.

INDOT said some issues are safety and congestion.

An overview of the project, questionnaire responses and other information will be shared at a meeting to be scheduled for spring.

INDOT is considering doing work to nearly 3 miles of U.S. 36/Rockville Road in Marion County between Raceway Road and I-465.

Construction work is expected to begin no earlier than 2023.

Mallory Duncan with INDOT told News 8 the questionnaire will be online for one month. To fill out the INDOT’s questionnaire, click here.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Impeachment trial: Senate debate over McConnell resolution expected to begin Tuesday

News /

Mother accused of throwing gas on children, threatening to burn them

News /

Fort Wayne Airport celebrates 10 years of growth

News /

2020 Democratic contenders link arms in MLK Jr. Day march

Politics /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.