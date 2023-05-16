INDOT eyes State Road 32 changes to reduce crashes in Hamilton County

A view of State Road 32 west of Moontown Road and Gray Road in July 2019 in Westfield, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

WESTFILED, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana transportation leaders will have a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss proposed changes to State Road 32 in Hamilton County.

“This project aims to reduce congestion related crashes that are frequently seen in this corridor,” from downtown Noblesville to downtown Westfield, said a news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The meeting will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Prairie Waters Event Center, 4180 Westfield Road. Westfield Road is the local name of State Road 32.

INDOT will present the initial design and concepts from 6-6:30 p.m.

Afterward, people can ask questions of the project team in one-on-one settings, INDOT says.

The release said, “The project team has spent the past year in project development gathering initial public input as well as field data including, but not limited to, surveys, utilities, waterways, archaeological resources, historical properties, adjacent properties and developments and more!”

The release did not provide any information on a timeline or estimated cost for the proposed project.