INDOT to close I-465 lanes on weekend nights on northeast side through October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another Indy interstate lane closure is set to begin Thursday evening on I-465 and last until early October.

Indiana Department of Transportation officials explained the I-465 lane closures will stretch from I-70 on the east side to I-69 on the northeast side. It’s about 10 miles of freeway.

Lamar Holliday, an INDOT spokesperson, said the closures are for concrete pavement patching.

“Basically it means they’ll be going in and finding out where those either pothole or some damaged parts of the roadway are. They’ll go in, kind of mill that out and resurface it,” Holliday said.

The lanes will be closed intermittently, as opposed to an entire shutdown like the I-65 downtown project. Holliday said the lane closures will also only occur between the hours of 9 p.m. Fridays to 6 a.m. Mondays between July 12 and early October. Drivers may also see crews out on the roads on Thursday evenings as those crews prepare the road for another weekend of patching and curing.

This project will run concurrently with the I-65 downtown and northwest side closures, which are expected to open up Aug. 5.

“We know it’s a lot at once, but we want to get in and get it done so when winter season comes the pavement will be much better condition and coming next year hopefully we won’t have as big of an issue with potholes as we did this year,” Holliday said.

Those looking to avoid the lane closures on I-465 can take Keystone Avenue, Allisonville Road, Binford Boulevard, Keystone Avenue, U.S. 36 or German Church Road to travel the north/south distance between I-70 and I-69.

Drivers in the area say they’re frustrated with the timing of the project.

“It would have a been nice of someone would have mapped all this out and said maybe two major projects in the city at the same time isn’t a good idea,” said Chris Renner, who lives in Noblesville.

“I think it will effect a lot of people’ work life balance,” said Vanessa Malagon, from Broad Ripple. “Just takes you triple the time and you get home at like 6:30-7 and you don’t have much time of your day before you have to get up and do it again.”

Spencer Keating lives in the Eagle Creek area and has been handling I-65 closures since they began July 1. He said he understands the reason for the closures but is still negatively affected by them.

“I guess that makes sense,” Keating said. “Still kind of annoying that they’re doing it right in the middle of my commute but what are you going to do?”

To learn more about INDOT’s current road construction, view their interactive map. Click here to read more about the I-465 lane closures.