INDOT to hear from public on North Split reconstruction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A controversial reconstruction project downtown is taking another step forward.

Indiana Department of Transportation officials want to hear from people who live and work in the area.

This time, we’re talking about the North Split reconstruction of I-65 and I-70.

The first meeting will be Saturday morning at the Concord Neighborhood Center on South Meridian Street. The meeting will allow downtown residents to meet the design team.

The road design, announced last September, had a little bit of controversy with plans for a few ramps to be removed: the off-ramp on I-70 at Pennsylvania Street and the ability for drivers on the Delaware Street on-ramp to get to I-65.

The design term will turn to everything else, including the lighting, the landscape and the bike paths.

Kylie Sempsrott and other neighbors have plenty of ideas.

She and her daughter Clementine were enjoying a summer’s evening Tuesday at Spades Park in the Windsor Park neighborhood.

“I love this neighborhood,” Sempsrott said.

Traffic from I-70 is constant background noise near the North Split.

For her and other neighbors including Matthew Jose, the thought of the upcoming $300 million North Split reconstruction project brings mixed emotions.

“Nervous,” Sempsrott said.

“Slightly worrisome,” Jose added.

Naomi Carr feels differently.

“I’m excited about it to see what it could bring,” she said.

INDOT officials will begin this week a second round of meetings with neighbors to get feedback about what the end project should look like.

This is a huge project with a price tag estimated from $250 million-$300 million. INDOT is doing about 30 percent of the work, then passing it off to a design-and-build team that will be chosen later.

Neighbors in Windsor Park hit on some common themes.

“More green spaces,” Carr said. “Places neighbors can commune and be active.”

“More dedicated pedestrian or bike paths,” Jose said. “Overpasses that would be nice to have better lighting or feel more open. Less dark and confined and slightly menacing.”

“More bike accessibility,” Sempsrott said. “More lighting is always better.”

They said they hope their concerns and desires are taken to heart.

Sempsrott has lived in the same home for 18 years, and a lot has changed. “Mostly for the better,” she said.

She said she hopes she can say the same for the rebuilt and redesigned North Split.

“I’m sure there will be upsides to it. Of course, I have concerns. There are ramps being taken out that we use very frequently,” Sempsrott said. “I’m interested in solutions.”

The first of three meetings is 9 a.m. Saturday at the Concord Neighborhood Center, 1310 S. Meridian St.

The second meeting is 7 p.m. July 31 at the John H. Boner Center, 2236 E. 10th St.

The final meeting in this round is 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at Young & Laramore, a creative agency at 407 Fulton St.

All are open to the public.

INDOT officials said construction could begin as early as fall 2020 but is more likely to begin in spring 2021.