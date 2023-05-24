INDOT worker struck while setting up traffic cones

The logo for the Indiana Department of Transportation (Image Provided)

WILLIAMSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Department of Transportation worker was struck on Tuesday by a vehicle while setting up traffic cones, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Just before 8:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were sent to U.S. 35 on reports of a personal injury crash. That’s just south of Brooks Road in Williamsburg.

Upon arrival, deputies found 33-year-old Joseph Greene, of Richmond, with “numerous lacerations and abrasions to his head, legs, and back, along with possible internal injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

Greene was struck by a gray Ford Escape driving northbound on U.S. 35.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver had “disregarded the flagman who was stopping northbound traffic, drove around the flagman, his vehicle, and two warning signs,” and then continued driving.

The driver continued down the road where Greene was on the back of a truck placing traffic cones on the road’s center line.

The driver of the truck sounded his horn and veered away “as he believed they were going to be struck head on,” the sheriff’s office said.

Greene jumped off the back of the truck and tried to run to safety.

As he was running, the driver struck him.

Greene was taken to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, by air.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.