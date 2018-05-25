Indy 500: A special race that can make or break a driver’s career

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The stress of Bump Day and qualifying has come and gone.

Sunday will be the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

“I was so happy for quals to be over just so I could flip the switch in my brain and worry about the race car,” Marco Andretti said. “It’s so different around here in race trim as oppose to just seeing how fast the car can go. That’s what we came here to do, to win the race. So, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Just because you qualified up front doesn’t mean you’re in the clear for the whole race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“You’ve got to pace yourself, for one,” Ed Carpenter of Ed Carpenter Racing said. “This is a great accomplishment, but it’s not why we came here, that’s why today is important to get back on track and keep working on the race car. Make it as good as we can. Myself, Spencer (Pigot) and Danica (Patrick) will be out there working together and running in traffic as much as we can to get it tuned up for the race.”

Drivers can now breathe a sigh of relief because they have secured a spot in the field of 33. Now the challenge is managing the anticipation of the race.

“I would love it if the race was tomorrow. That would be awesome,” Will Power said. “But, it’s just how the 500 goes, it’s just a big monthlong event. I’m looking forward to it.”

So is Simon Pagenaud. “I wish we could race sooner. That’s part of the show. It’s what Indy is all about. It’s a big buildup, and that’s what makes this race so special.”