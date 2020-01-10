Home/Latest News, Local, News/Indy airport wants local artists to submit proposals for bicentennial exhibition

Indy airport wants local artists to submit proposals for bicentennial exhibition

by: Katie Wisely
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis International Airport is looking for local artists to submit proposals for their new exhibition cases. The artwork will be part of the city’s Bicentennial Celebration.

The airport is hoping to have at least four different proposals for each case and it’s up to the artist what goes inside the case. This could be an installation, sculptures or drawings.

The artwork should showcase achievements and milestones throughout the years and artists should choose a theme of history, civic pride, innovation or legacy.

The airport will provide a loan fee of $1,000 per exhibition. Artists with complex projects are encouraged to see additional funding for their work.

“Art is part of our city,” Indianapolis International Airport Art Program and Marketing Specialist Katie Normand said. “Art is alive in Indianapolis and it’s important for us as an international venue to showcase our local artists. We’re the gateway to the city and as such we should be showing what Indy has to offer.”

The proposals are temporary. They will occur between June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. All installations must be durable and low-maintenance. The material and content should be appropriate for a mixed-aged audience that will include young children.

There are just a few days left to submit a plan. The deadline is January 15. Approvals are expected before the end of February.

To find out how to submit a proposal, click here.



