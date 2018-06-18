Indy BackPack Attack looks to help students succeed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An event aimed at helping students have what they need to succeed in school is got underway at 7 a.m. Monday.

The 20th annual Indy BackPack Attack event is made up of local businesses, organizations and non-profits, who collect school supplies so Indianapolis Public Schools students in need have what they need when they start back to school.

BackPack Attack organizers said IPS educates about 32,000 students who live in urban neighborhoods within the city. More than 80 percent are on free or reduced lunch. Since 1999, the group said they have collected more than six million school supplies and helped tens of thousands of students go back to school with the necessary supplies.

The kick-off on Monday will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indianapolis Zoo parking lot. An official proclamation is expected to be made from Mayor Hogsett’s office that will declare June 18 the 2018 Indy BackPack Attack Day. Collections will go through July 20.