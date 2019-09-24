Indy-based hotel developer to build Cambria downtown

Choice Hotels announced the local developer of a Cambria-brand hotel. The hotel chain considers it “upscale.” (photo courtesy of Choice Hotels)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has awarded a franchise agreement to Indianapolis-based hotel builder MWA LLC to develop a Cambria-brand hotel in downtown Indy.

The five-story, 148-room hotel is planned for construction at 850 S. Meridian St., near Interstate 70.

Choice Hotels said Indianapolis is enjoying “significant economic growth, driven by a surge in investment and rise in annual visitors,” in awarding a franchise of what it calls an “upscale brand.”

This will be the third Cambria hotel in Indiana when it opens in 2021. The others are in Noblesville and Westfield.

“Cambria, which is purpose-built to thrive in major markets serving the needs of today’s modern business traveler, will be a hit with business and leisure travelers,” said Mark Shalala, vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels.

Cambria hotels typically offer upscale amenities, such as spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors, onsite dining featuring local craft beer, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

MWA LLC, the ownership group of the Cambria hotel, is involved in several Indy-area hotel projects. It’s serving as construction manager for the Delta Hotel near the Indianapolis Airport. It’s also building Tru Hotel by Hilton in downtown Indy.