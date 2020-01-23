Indy ceramics shop finds creative way to donate to Australian wildlife rescue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local business is getting creative when it comes to helping the animals affected by the Australia bushfires.

Indianapolis ceramics store, Pottery By You, located on the northwest side, is now selling a plain white mug with a koala on it. The shop charges customers $21 to paint it, and 100% of the proceeds are going to WIRES Wildlife Rescue in Australia.

Employees say they’ve had about a dozen customers paint the mugs so far.

“A lot of people, they don’t know how to help, or they don’t know how to put their money toward the cause. So pottery painting not only has a good experience, sort of some art therapy in there, but you get to donate toward Australia as well,” said Julia Catalan, Pottery By You employee.

The shop says its goal is to sell 100 mugs by the end of the month.

If you want to paint a mug yourself, simply stop in the shop located at 2280 West 86th Street in Indianapolis.