Indy church hosts vigil for teens killed after multi-car crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A community in grieving is coming together to honor three teenagers that were hit and killed in a multi-car crash early Saturday morning.

Purpose of Life Ministries is hosting the prayer vigil Monday morning at 10 a.m. to support those affected by the tragedy.

According to police, the crash happened Saturday after two cars going south on Kessler collided. One car was pushed over the median. That car then hit a third car and one of them ran into the teens who were walking on the side of the road.

Faith leaders in the community say they’ve been pushing for a sidewalk on Kessler for years and believe, in this case, a sidewalk would have saved the teens.

“We had three people. Innocent young people who were killed as a victim because we don’t have those sidewalks in place,” said Rev. David W. Greene with Purpose of Life.

Police have not yet released the names of the teens who were killed, but the church says the vigil is open to family or community members grieving.