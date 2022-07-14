News

Indy couple to host Drive-thru prayer, backpack giveaway this weekend

This weekend an Indianapolis couple plans to help more than 200 kids prepare for school with free backpacks filled with supplies.

Robert and Deborah Cooley do this every year and they also offer to pray with students and their families.

They joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to share what you need to know about their Drive-Thru Prayer and Backpack Giveaway.

It’s happening on Saturday, July 16 in the parking lot of The Indianapolis Public Library at 5420 East 38th Street from 12 pm to 2 pm for grades Pre-K to 12th grade.