News

Indy distillery adding new location

LEBANON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based 1205 Distillery has announced plans for its third central Indiana location. The distillery says it will open a new tasting room and production site in downtown Lebanon.

Co-owner Nolan Hudson tells our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal the new location will be built on the north side of the Boone County Courthouse. The 15,000-square-foot tasting room will include a bar, three stalls for food partners and a live music stage.

1205 Distillery currently has locations in Indianapolis and Westfield. Hudson says the new location will help meet growing demand.

“Right now, we are selling faster than we can produce,” Hudson said told the IBJ. “We’re trying to get our whiskey older and older, but it’s difficult. We’re going to be making almost a barrel per day. Right now, we’re at about a barrel per week.”

The distillery says it plans to begin construction in July with hopes for a winter opening.

You can read more about the project from the IBJ’s Dave Lindquist by clicking here.