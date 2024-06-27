Indy DPW: McGregor Road Bridge over Buck Creek closed due to soil erosion

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) will closed the McGregor Road bridge over Buck Creek on the southeast side of Marion County on Thursday, June 27, due to soil erosion. (Photo By Jeremy Drey/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The McGregor Road Bridge over Buck Creek in southeast Marion County was shut down Thursday and will remain closed into September, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

Engineers with Indy DPW closed the bridge, located near Acton, because of soil erosion near the approach slabs, which is where the roadway transitions onto the bridge.

“While the bridge itself is structurally sound and can support traffic, work on and near the approach slabs need to be addressed. This will require traffic diversion in advance of and during repairs,” Indy DPW said in a release.

While the bridge is closed, local traffic should take Maze Road via Dix and Acton Road. Commercial and heavy trucks should utilize I-74 for eastbound and westbound traffic needs for the duration of the closure. Signage will be in place to guide drivers to alternate routes.

A map showing the detour around the McGregor Road bridge over Buck Creek. (Provided Photo/Indy DPW)