Indy DPW suspends ‘heavy trash pick-up’ until Sept. 4

Republic Services containers await pickup along an Indianapolis street on Aug. 25, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) said they were suspending “heavy trash pick-up” until Sept. 4.

The department said the suspension of heavy trash pick-up is for this week and next week. This will affect those areas that normally experience heavy trash pick-up on the fourth and first weeks of the month.

Staffing issues, according to the department, have led to delays in areas served by Indy DPW.

This move will give the department time to prioritize standard, curbside trash pick-up, uninterrupted.

Next week, Indy DPW leaders will meet to assess the situation for the week of Sept. 6, according to the department.

