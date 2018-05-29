Indy Eleven announces increased security at matches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven announced Tuesday that fans and media will see enhanced security screening at future matches at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In a tweet the team said, “Due to recent events, fans and credentialed media will be subject to wand/magnetometer screening upon entering @LucasOilStadium. Please allow yourself a few additional minutes when entering the stadium.”

According to the team, the USL has called for increased security at all of its games throughout the league, and that the extra screening was not prompted by the recent shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

The next game for the Eleven is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. against Charleston Battery. The game can be seen live on MyIndy-TV 23.