Indy Eleven honors Ella Whistler, Jason Seaman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday night before their game, the Indy Eleven honored the teacher and student who were wounded in a May 25 school shooting in Noblesville.

Ella Whistler, a Noblesville West Middle School student who was shot seven times during the shooting, and seventh-grade science teacher Jason Seaman, who students say tackled the shooter and was shot.

The team also wore Noblesville strong shirts during warmups.

Whistler and Seaman served as grand marshals in the Noblesville Fourth of July parade on Wednesday.