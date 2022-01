News

Indy Eleven, Make-A-Wish team up to grant Indy teen’s wish for backyard soccer practice pitch

An Indianapolis teenager has a brand new backyard soccer practice pitch today, and it’s all thanks to Make-A-Wish and Indy Eleven!

Levi Kelley, Make-A-Wish kid, was surprised with all of this around 3:30 pm this afternoon, and he joined us live with his mom to share how he feels about the big surprise he received.

Watch the video above to hear from him.