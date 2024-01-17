Indy Fuel hosting ‘Star Wars’ night to benefit local charity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Teachers’ Treasures, a local non-profit that provides teachers with free school supplies, will be the benefitting charity for Indy Fuel’s “Star Wars” night.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20, with the game starting at 7 p.m.

Attendees can stop by the Teachers’ Treasures booth to sign up for the 2024 Circle City Donut Dash, a 5K supporting the organization. The race will take place on March 16. A discount code will be offered so attendees can save on their registration fees. Anyone who donates to Teachers’ Treasures on “Star Wars” night will be entered to win a signed Indy Fuel Memorabilia item. Any teacher who stops by and shows their school ID badge will receive a small gift. Any teacher that participates in the the Donut Dash will receive a free shopping voucher, along with an invitation to a summer shopping trip in the summer.

“This is a great opportunity for us to partner with the Indy Fuel to support our local teachers and students. The Donut Dash and events like this allow us to bring awareness to our brand and the work we do within the community,” said Hanna Yaeger-Busch, Director of Community Engagement at Teachers’ Treasures.

Those interested can purchase tickets to Indy Fuel’s “Star Wars” night through the team’s ticket portal website.