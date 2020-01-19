Indy Golf Expo returns to Indiana State Fairgrounds for 5th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Golf Expo kicked off its last day in Indianapolis Sunday morning at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The hole-in-one event features interactive activities including free lessons, a golf simulator and Q&A sessions with professional players.

“We’ve got enough going on to keep you entertained all day. So once you’re inside, there’s really something for the whole family,” said show runner Kirk Tourtillotte.

The expo also features a 19th hole lounge offering guests a place to relax.

Carmel-based Methodist Sports Medicine will be on hand giving demonstrations on how to best prevent golf injuries.

This year, the expo has found a new home inside the Indiana State Fairgrounds at the Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion.

“This is our 5th year in Indianapolis and the golfing community in Indiana is so great. You’ve got the legacy of golf course designer Pete Dye and the Indiana player brings that with them,” said Tourtillotte.

With more than 60 vendors, guests can also snag discounts on new gear.

“The expo is for those wanting to try golf maybe for the first time as well as experienced golfers,” added Tourtillotte.

The last day to catch the Indy Golf Expo is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.