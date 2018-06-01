Indy homicides: ‘We potentially can shatter last year’s record’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If this weekend is anything like the past two in the city, expect it to be violent.

Last weekend, 15 people were shot and five of them died. A total of 11 were shot the weekend before and three of them died.

For the past three years, Indianapolis has seen a record number of homicides. So far this year, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has recorded 61 intentional killings, nine than in 2017.

The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition has been meeting with its 50 members to brainstorm ways of cracking down on the violence. The group is focusing on and east side ZIP code, 46218, where a murder happened Tuesday morning at a Shell gas station on East 34th and North Sherman Drive. But, one woman is cooking up her own plan.

Like any restaurant, C & T Cafe, 3740 N. Sherman Drive, has signature items.

“Our big, greasy burger, our big, greasy burgers and our breakfasts,” said cook Angela Brewer.

The cafe is a few blocks from the Shell gas station at 3405 N. Sherman Drive. While the exact circumstances of the homicide there are being investigated, detectives did not believe robbery was the motive. Shell worker 50-year-old Sheriff Jallow was shot and killed. Police have issued no information on a possible suspect.

Brewer said, “It’s just getting out of hand. I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to say. I just hope they stop the violence.”

The Rev. Charles Harrison of the Ten Point Coalition said he believes it will get worse.

“We’re now going into what we call the trauma months when the weather gets hot — June, July and August — that’s when we normally see the homicide numbers go up during the warmer weather,” Harrison said.

The Ten Point Coalition would like to see more community groups on the streets to mediate conflicts and for people to speak up when they know of bad situations brewing.

“We potentially can shatter last year’s record if we’re not careful and we don’t get our arms around what’s going on in in our city right now,” Harrison said.