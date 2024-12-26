Indy man charged with raping elderly woman with dementia

Red and blue police lights on top of an IMPD patrol vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Court documents indicate a housekeeping employee of an assisted living facility on Indianapolis’ north side is charged with raping an 85-year-old woman with dementia.

Ron’Diayel Gardner was arrested Saturday at Hooverwood Living off Hoover Road. Indianapolis police say he changed his story several times when he was interviewed and admitted to being on top of her with his pants down.

The victim only speaks Russian and staffers say her words can’t be understood due to her dementia.