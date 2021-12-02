News

Indy man sentenced to 60 years for sexually abusing 2 children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for the sexual abuse of two children, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The department said the investigation into Donald Richards III, 32, began after he started communicating in a chatroom with an undercover agent.

During those chat sessions, Richards uploaded photos showing the sexual abuse of two young female children. Additionally, Richards went into detail, describing the abuse of the children to the undercover agent

Following the chat, law enforcement confirmed Richards’ identity and location in Indianapolis.

On that same day, a search warrant was obtained and executed at his residence, where investigators obtained digital evidence depicting Richards sexually abusing the young children repeatedly. Investigators also came across evidence showing that Richard shared the photos showcasing the abuse with others over the internet. Richard was then taken into custody.

Richards then pleaded guilty to charges of child sexual exploitation and distribution of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the DOJ.

In addition to the prison sentence, Richards was ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution. Also, after his sentence, he will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.