Indy Mega Adoption pet event held at fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of people showed up at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Saturday to add a new member to their family.

The Indy Mega Adoption event kicked off their fifth year.

Twenty-five shelters brought in about 1,000 pets looking for their forever homes.

The shelters brought dogs and cats of all breeds, ages and sizes. It costs $30 in fees to adopt a pet, all animals are already fixed and have microchips, and animals can be adopted on the spot.

“We have every reaction you could possibly imagine, there’s squealing, there’s happiness, there’s tears, it’s fun to watch love matches be made,” said Megan Bennett with Indy Mega Adoption.

The Indy Mega Adoption Event continues on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.