Indy melon supplier linked to salmonellosis outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Precut melon connected to a salmonellosis outbreak may have come from an Indianapolis produce supplier.

Caito Foods on Friday voluntarily recalled fresh-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons that the supplier processed. Caito’s website says the Indianapolis Service Center and Fresh Cut facility is located at 3120 N. Post Road. Caito also has a distribution center and its Fresh Kitchen at 8735 E. 33rd St.

Caito Foods Indianapolis Service Center and Fresh Cut facility is located at 3120 N. Post Road. (WISH Photo/Eric Feldman)

“Because it is possible that products shipped between April 17 and June 7, 2018, could still be on store shelves, this recall extends to both retailers and consumers,” said the recall, which includes a list of all products affected.

The recall from Caito Foods said consumers seeking information may call 844-467-7278 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday EST and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Saturday and Sunday.

Grocers and other stores that sold the melon in clear plastic clamshell containers include Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Owen’s, Pay Less, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Walgreens and Whole Foods in Indiana, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio. The Indiana Department of Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were investigating.

About 60 people in five states, including five in Indiana, were sickened by the fruit, the health department said.

Kroger issued a statement Friday that said the reported illness onset for its products ended May 28. Although the shelf life of the melon is limited, Kroger said, it issued the alert out of an abundance of caution. Kroger listed affected products on its website.

According to the CDC, Salmonella infections most often cause mild to severe gastroenteritis and severe invasive infections, both which are potentially life-threatening. The Indiana health department said symptoms include diarrhea and stomach cramps and typically appear between 12 and 72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

On Thursday, the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed The Kroger Co. about the multiple illnesses. Kroger Co. said the third-party supplier was cooperating with the investigation. Kroger Co. said customers who purchased the melon from the company’s Indiana and Michigan store locations should not consume them and return them to a store for a full refund or replacement. Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-576-4377.