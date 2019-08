INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Football season is nearly here. The Colts first home regular-season game is Sept. 22.

Lauren Schregardus, an Indy Moms Blog contributor, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

She provided some helpful tips and ideas on how to navigate a Colts game with your family this season.

She discussed parking, feeding the kids at the game, how to keep them safe and even touched on the NFL’s clear bag policy.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.