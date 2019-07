INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Plenty of sunshine is expected for this weekend.

While most people love getting some sun and nice tan, too much sun is not a good thing. Getting too much can even become dangerous.

Lauren Schregardus from Indy Moms Blog stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

She shared some helpful ways to protect yourself from the sun, while still enjoying the outdoors.

To hear her helpful information, click on the video.